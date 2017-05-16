Progress reducing US uninsured rate comes to a halt

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, the HealthCare.gov 2017 web site home page is seen on a laptop in Washington. After five consecutive years of coverage gains, progress reducing the number of uninsured Americans stalled in 2016, according to a government report that highlights the stakes as Republicans try to roll back Barack Obama’s law. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 28.6 million people were uninsured last year, unchanged from 2015. The uninsured rate was 9 percent, not a significant change from 9.1 percent in 2015. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo