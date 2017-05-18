NY comptroller: State may face tough financial decisions

New York state could face some tough financial decisions if Republicans in Washington follow through on proposals to cut funding for state health care programs.
That's the conclusion of a report issued Thursday by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (dee-NAP'-oh-lee).
DiNapoli, a Democrat, says possible federal funding cuts are "key risks" facing the state's new $153 billion budget.
He says every New Yorker should be concerned that the cuts could force state leaders to make "tough fiscal choices."
DiNapoli also criticized what he called a lack of transparency and accountability in the budget. He noted that lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo included billions of dollars in lump-sum spending, giving state agencies, and not elected lawmakers, wide discretion in deciding how it's spent.
Comments