Utah GOP to vote on leader, weighs support for medical pot

About 4,000 Republicans who make up the core of Utah's GOP will pick new a leader at the party's annual convention Saturday and decide whether to endorse the use of medical marijuana, a cause the party's libertarian wing has embraced but conservative leaders have rejected.
The daylong convention at the South Towne Expo Center in Sandy also gives Utah's governor, congressional delegation and other top officials a chance to speak to party activists and longtime loyalists, in speeches in front of a packed exhibition hall and in more intimate encounters as Republicans mingle with elected officials at their official campaign booths.
U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is making his final appearance at the convention as a congressman, having announced Thursday that he'll resign on June 30, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
Republicans jockeying to replace him will be campaigning hard, hoping to stand out from the crowd of at least half a dozen potential GOP candidates in a special election later this year.
Utah GOP chairman James Evans on Saturday faces his own election, as he seeks a third term as his party's leader.
He's facing two challengers — Utah GOP Vice-Chair Phill Wright and Davis County GOP chair Rob Anderson — both unhappy with the way he waged a legal battle with the state over a 2014 law changing how political parties nominate candidates.
The Utah Republican Party, under Evans' leadership, sued the state, arguing the law unconstitutionally dictated to the GOP, a private organization, how they should pick their candidates. A federal judge ruled against the GOP but the party is appealing to a federal appeals court in Denver.
Wright thinks the party should have been more aggressive and should continue fighting the changes, but Anderson thinks Republicans should drop the legal fight and move on.
Most GOP leaders step down after serving two 2-year terms, but Evans said he's the best candidate to continue challenging the nominating law.
Republicans on Saturday will also consider a resolution supporting a person's right to use medical marijuana.
D.J. Schanz, one of the sponsors of the resolution, said he thinks the party's elected officials have largely ignored the many Utah residents who support medical marijuana.
Utah's Republican governor and GOP-dominated Legislature have rejected plans to pass a medical marijuana law for three years in a row.
"I've met hundreds of patients and people that have been positively affected by medical marijuana," Schanz said. "It's opened my eyes to the need to bring these patients out of the shadows; that they're patients and not criminals."
