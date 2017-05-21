This photo shows the five-star Palm Camayenne Hotel in Conakry, Guinea, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. On a recent trip to Guinea where Margaret Chan, General Director of the World Health Organization, praised health workers in West Africa for triumphing over Ebola, she stayed in the presidential suite at the Palm Camayenne hotel in Conakry, which has an advertised price of 900 euros a night. As the cash-strapped U.N. health agency has pleaded for more money to fund its responses to health crises worldwide, it has also been struggling to get its own travel costs under control.
May 21, 2017 2:35 AM

AP Exclusive: Strapped UN health agency spends big on travel

The Associated Press
LONDON

Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press show that the World Health Organization routinely spends about $200 million a year on travel — far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health, including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

As the cash-strapped U.N. health agency has pleaded for money to fund its responses to health crises worldwide, it has also been struggling to get its own travel costs under control.

On a recent trip to Guinea, WHO chief Dr. Margaret Chan stayed in the presidential suite at the Palm Camayenne hotel. The suite has an advertised price of 900 euros ($1,008) a night. WHO declined to say who picked up the tab, noting that her hotels are sometimes paid for by the host country.

