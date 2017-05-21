China warns Taiwan of continued lockout from WHO assembly

FILE - In this Thursday, March 6, 2014 file photo, Li Bin, the chairperson of China's National Health and Family Planning Commission speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China. China’s health minister has all but slammed the door on any more participation for Taiwan at the World Health Organization’s annual assembly until the island’s government accepts the “One China” principle, it was reported on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Vincent Thian, File AP Photo