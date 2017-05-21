News

May 21, 2017 3:15 PM

Snoqualmie Tribe donates 200 defibrillators to police

The Snoqualmie Tribe donated 200 defibrillators to the King County Sheriff's Department, Snoqualmie Police Department and the Snoqualmie Tribe Police Department.

KING-TV reported (http://kng5.tv/2rHpJQ7 ) last week the donation, which cost the tribe $180,000, will allow every deputy's car to have an electronic device.

Snoqualmie Tribal Council Member Richard Zambrano got the idea for the donation after hearing King County Sheriff John Urquhart speak on the radio about the need for every deputy's car in King County to have a defibrillator after one deputy had a heart attack on the job.

Soon after, the tribal council approved the purchase.

