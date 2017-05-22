News

May 22, 2017 12:07 PM

Democrats in Legislature speak against GOP health care bill

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Democrats in Michigan's Legislature are speaking out against Republican-backed health care legislation approved by the U.S. House.

Lawmakers on Monday introduced a proposed "Michigan Health Care Bill of Rights" resolution and held news conference in five cities. The measure would aim to block parts of the proposed plan like the "age tax" and to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

House Minority Leader Sam Singh of East Lansing says millions of people would lose health coverage and costs for seniors would go up under the bill now being considered in the U.S. Senate.

State Democrats plan to hammer on the issue often — including by fighting Medicaid cuts — and want to get GOP legislators to say where they stand on the federal legislation. The Legislature is controlled by Republicans.

