North Carolina state employee health plan chief resigns

The top administrator of North Carolina's health insurance plan for state employees and teachers has abruptly left the job.
Mona Moon had been executive administrator of the State Health Plan for four years and previously served as the plan's chief financial officer. She submitted her resignation Tuesday.
The resignation came days after the state Senate's budget proposal included a provision giving State Treasurer Dale Folwell the sole authority to dismiss the executive administrator. Current law requires consultation with the plan's trustee board.
The new statewide elected treasurer has been critical of the plan, which covers more than 700,000 workers, retirees and their dependents and paid $2.9 billion in claims during 2016. The plan is a division of the treasurer's department.
Moon said Wednesday by email she resigned because she believes Folwell should fill the job "with someone who more closely shares his vision and management style." She said she had spoken with Folwell a few weeks ago about her role and that he didn't ask her to leave the post.
In a prepared statement, Folwell thanked Moon for her years of service to North Carolina residents. Folwell, who asked for the Senate budget provision, also told The News & Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2qWY9Rz ) that he didn't pressure Moon to resign.
Folwell recently oversaw the hiring of two people to director-level positions with no previous experience in health insurance or health care. In hiring Moon's replacement, Folwell said, "somebody with medical experience and insurance experience is obviously important to me as I fill this role."
