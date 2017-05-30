McConnell faces a challenge passing health care in Senate

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a news conference in Juneau, Alaska. For Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, writing a Republican-only health care bill that can pass the Senate boils down to this question: How do you solve a problem like Dean, Lisa, Patrick, Ted, Rand and Susan? Becky Bohrer, File AP Photo