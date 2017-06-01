Clock ticks down for health insurance changes in New Mexico

New Mexico's subsidized health insurance exchange is confronting an uncertain future as the state begins accepting 2018 rate requests from insurance providers.
The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance on Thursday opened a 10-day period for insurance companies to revise their rates for 2018 or bow out of New Mexico's state-run exchange. About 55,000 people rely on the exchange.
In many regions of the country, people shopping for insurance under Affordable Care Act could see higher prices and fewer choices next year.
New Mexico insurance companies have been left to guess whether the federal government will continue subsidies for out-of-pocket expenses like copayments.
New Mexico Health Connections CEO Martin Hickey says it is unclear whether the Donald Trump administration will require that taxpayers maintain health coverage or pay a penalty.
