The Latest: Kansas House OKs bill against guns in hospitals

The Latest on the Kansas Legislature's debate over keeping concealed weapons out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities (all times local):
7:10 p.m.
Kansas legislators have given final approval to a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health facilities.
The House approved the measure on a 91-33 vote Thursday evening only hours after the Senate passed it on a 24-16 vote. The measure goes to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.
A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards.
The bill would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes and the University of Kansas Health System and the university's teaching hospital.
Brownback is a strong gun-rights supporter and legislators weren't sure whether he would sign or veto the measure.
5:40 p.m.
The Kansas House is planning to vote Thursday evening on a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health facilities.
House leaders set the vote in their chamber only hours after the Senate approved the measure on a 24-16 vote.
Legislators weren't sure whether Republican Gov. Sam Brownback would sign or veto the measure. He is a strong gun-rights supporter.
3:35 p.m.
The Kansas Senate has approved a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities.
The 24-16 vote Thursday came after senators rejected a proposal backed by the National Rifle Association to narrow the scope of the bill. The measure goes next to the House.
The NRA and other gun-rights advocates wanted to limit the exemption to fewer institutions and only to certain areas in those facilities.
12:50 p.m.
The Kansas Senate has rejected a National Rifle Association-backed proposal to narrow the scope of a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities.
Senators voted 24-16 against an amendment from Senate President Susan Wagle. The Wichita Republican's plan would have allowed only state hospitals, community mental health centers and the University of Kansas Health System to keep banning concealed guns and only in certain areas.
11:48 a.m.
The Kansas Senate has rejected an attempt by one of its most conservative Republicans to block a debate on a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities.
The Senate took up the measure Thursday.
Republican Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha forced a vote on killing the measure outright before debating it. But the vote was 27-12 to go ahead with the debate.
Republican Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha forced a vote on killing the measure outright before debating it. But the vote was 27-12 to go ahead with the debate.
11:10 a.m.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says gun-rights advocates and representatives for the state's hospitals couldn't reach agreement on a legislative proposal aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities.
The Senate was debating the measure Thursday.
Brownback said Thursday he had talks with hospital industry officials and gun-rights advocates who want a narrower bill but the talks did not produce a compromise.
Brownback said Thursday he had talks with hospital industry officials and gun-rights advocates who want a narrower bill but the talks did not produce a compromise.
5:54 a.m.
A Kansas gun-rights group is rallying members ahead of a possible legislative debate over a measure aimed at keeping concealed weapons out of public hospitals.
The Kansas State Rifle Association sent an email to members and supporters ahead of a scheduled Senate debate Thursday.
The gun-rights group called the proposed exemptions too sweeping.

Senate leaders previously postponed a debate to allow negotiations involving gun-rights advocates and KU health officials but the talks stalled.
The gun-rights group called the proposed exemptions too sweeping.
Senate leaders previously postponed a debate to allow negotiations involving gun-rights advocates and KU health officials but the talks stalled.
