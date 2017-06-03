Campaign over Ohio ballot issue to cap drug prices heats up

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo, nurses express support for a ballot proposition to limit what California state agencies pay for prescription drugs, during a rally with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in downtown Los Angeles. Pharmaceutical companies provided more than $109 million to oppose the measure before California voters rejected it, but a similar citizen-initiated statute is headed to Ohio's Nov. 7, 2017, ballot, titled the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act. It seeks to bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts. Nick Ut, File AP Photo