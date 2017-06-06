Opioid epidemic worries K-9 handlers

In this June 1, 2017 photo, Bill Sombo shows what comes inside the Narcan kit, two supplies of the naloxone hydrochloride, which is administered nasally to any victim, human or animal, that overdoses on opioids, at his home in North Huntingdon, Pa. Sombo said he's been training officers on how to use Narcan on drug sniffing dogs for about 25 years. Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP Shane Dunlap