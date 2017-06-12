Recent editorials published in Nebraska newspapers

Omaha World-Herald. June 10, 2017
Hops production a new ag opportunity for Nebraska
Craft breweries have been springing up dramatically across Nebraska in recent years. In 2011, 17 microbreweries were operating in the state. The current total is 48.
Now comes a follow-up development: the rise of hops production in Nebraska. It's a niche ag sector well worth nurturing.
Washington, Oregon and Idaho currently provide about 90 percent of the nation's hops, whose acids and oils give flavor and stability to beer. But microbreweries across the country are wanting to increase their locally sourced hops, and Nebraska is seeing that same pattern.
Hops production in Nebraska is small at present (24 acres in 2016, with about 40 acres expected this year), but interest is building, as are the connections to the state's craft brewery community and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
UNL ag specialists are partnering with Nebraska hops growers and craft brewers to provide information on production techniques, conduct workshops and carry out field testing on specific varieties of the crop.
Nebraska brewers, ag producers and UNL ag specialists got together in Lincoln in January for the first annual Nebraska hops producers and brewers conference and trade show. The agenda featured introductory and advanced presentations on hops production.
Hops, notable for their dense green cones, were grown in Nebraska before Prohibition, and researchers are interested in studying some varieties growing wild in the state. Areas of interest include near Plattsmouth and along the Loup River.
In cultivating hops, the plants ascend a trellis, and it takes two growing seasons to produce a crop. After harvest, the hops are processed into pellets delivered to breweries.
In addition to the startup costs and understanding the production requirements specific to hops, growers have a particular need to maintain a consistent quality of crop.
Of special interest, producers and brewers say, is the prospect of developing a specialized Nebraska hop with a distinctive flavor profile.
Perhaps one day not too distant, Nebraskans will raise their beer mugs to toast the inauguration of a new Nebraska ag achievement — a Husker hop.
___
The Grand Island Independent. June 6, 2017
Opioid abuse a real problem even in Nebraska
America is facing its worst drug crisis in history, medical experts declare. Opioid abuse has swept across the country, leaving many victims dead and others with shattered lives.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 33,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2015. That nearly equaled the number killed in car accidents and heroin deaths alone surpassed gun homicides.
Nebraskans may feel they have escaped the opioid scourge. However, local health officials told the Independent recently that isn't true. While reported deaths have been lower in Nebraska than other states, opioid abuse is still a major problem here, they said.
People throughout Nebraska should heed that warning and take what steps they can to fend off the epidemic.
Much of the abuse is traced to the overuse of prescription painkillers. Physicians and pharmacists almost have to be detectives these days in determining whether pain complaints are legitimate. Many addicts fake symptoms to get the painkillers.
So first, physicians must be cautious in prescribing the often-abused medicines. Instead, they may have to urge patients to use other methods to control pain.
Unfortunately, in many rural areas there are few if any doctors who specialize in pain management. So the physicians in these locations have few resources in which to turn.
Second, people must properly dispose of unused medications. Often addicts will steal prescription medicine from relatives and friends or by breaking into homes. So individuals should keep track of their medicines and make sure they don't fall into the wrong hands.
Another important measure is treatment. Communities need to have treatment options available. Intervention is often required. People taking legal pain medication may not even realize they have an addiction.
What has scared many medical professionals, law officers and treatment specialists is the rise in the use of fentanyl, a potent, synthetic opioid pain medication. The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes fentanyl as "a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent."
There have even been recent national reports of first responders having dangerous exposure to the drug just by responding to emergency calls dealing with an overdose.
Fentanyl abuse is likely to make the overdose numbers grow even more in coming years.
National, state and local governments, along with medical professionals, need to develop battle strategies against opioid abuse. It has devastated families and communities throughout the country. Nebraskans can stick their heads in the sand, but they can't avoid the fact that the epidemic is even here in Nebraska.
___
Lincoln Journal Star. June 1, 2017
Amendment wrong way for needed tax relief
Reforming Nebraska's property tax system is long overdue. The proposal to do so that's generated the most buzz, however, is the wrong way to meet that end goal.
On the day the Legislature adjourned its 2017 session, Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman announced he'd pursue a petition drive to get a constitutional amendment regarding property taxes on the ballot next fall. The language of his proposal - which hadn't been finalized of this week, a staffer in his office told the Journal Star - would limit either the dollar amount or percentage of budgets that can be funded by property taxes.
A constitutional amendment is the wrong way to approach the right means of easing Nebraskans' tax burden: reducing property taxes. Placing an unnecessary, artificial cap on the main means to fund local government and schools would needlessly tie the hands of the services and protections people expect.
The Journal Star absolutely, unequivocally favors property tax reform. The topic was among the five platforms on the editorial board's agenda announced in January, and we remain committed to advocating for "large-scale, revenue-neutral rebalancing of the state tax structure to make real property tax relief possible."
Nebraska's property tax system is far too complex to explain in this limited space, but here's a quick primer: Biannual taxes fund school districts, city and county governments, community colleges, natural resources districts and miscellaneous other governmental entities. The services people receive and expect from the public sector - police and fire protection, drivable roads, public schools, snow removal, etc. - are largely paid for by property taxes.
Constitutionally handcuffing the amount of taxes they can generate would limit the effectiveness of providing these services, particularly if the state suffered another downturn. Once something is voted into the state constitution, it's very difficult to remove - and doing so for a tax cut would be nearly impossible, forgoing revenue even if raising taxes became imperative down the road.
Though we disagree with the proposed constitutional amendment, we hope Erdman's stated reason for suggesting this measure - pushing the Legislature to pass meaningful, revenue-neutral relief on property taxes - becomes a reality.
Lawmakers must act for the good of all Nebraskans, particularly those working in the state's largest industry, agriculture.
We share the frustrations the senator, a retired farmer, and several of his rural colleagues have expressed. The Nebraska Department of Revenue told the Associated Press that property taxes on agricultural land increased 164 percent in the last 10 years - the past couple of which have been brutal on farmers battling sagging commodity prices.
All taxpayers, farmers and ranchers in particular, need relief as soon as possible. The state must provide it in a responsible way that doesn't exacerbate recent declines in revenues.
___
McCook Daily Gazette. June 7, 2017
Animals will be animals; people are the problem
Kearney, like McCook, requires dogs to be leashed when they're outside, especially in parks.
Ignoring the ordinance can turn into a tragedy, such as last winter when a dog died after falling through the ice in Barnett Park, despite rescue efforts.
This week, a popular swan died after being attacked by a dog in Kearney's Yanney Park.
The owner of the dog told NTV News that she was preparing to leave the park and leash her dog when she slipped into a pond.
A male swan, Ike, apparently thought the clutch of four eggs, produced by himself and his mate, Tina, were threatened and moved to defend them. The owner of the dog said he probably thought she was threatened, in turn, and her dog attacked Ike, who later died in a Grand Island veterinary hospital.
The dog was taken away from his owner, is being boarded at $20 a day; and the owner faces hefty penalties, such as $2,000 for the swan plus medical expenses.
Kearney does have the advantage over McCook by having a designated dog park. McCook has had a large parcel of property donated for that purpose, but it has not yet been developed.
We have mixed thoughts on the dog park idea; yes, it would be great to have a fenced-in, designated park where dogs could run loose.
But, judging from the amount of dog-droppings we see deposited in public places such as Norris Park, along the city walking trail, the lawn of the post office and museum — not to mention private lawns — we have doubts about dog owners cleaning up after their animals in a dog park.
We would hope more dog owners would be more considerate of their neighbors and invest in "doggie bags" or even "pooper scoopers" to perform the unpleasant task. Thanks to the city, bag dispensers are already in place on the walking trail and in Norris Park.
The controversy reminds us of the stories we heard about McCook's short-lived leash law for cats.
We're not sure about the details, but a frustrated City Council, weary of dealing with loose dogs, and in the interest of fairness, decreed that not only dogs but cats must be leashed as well.
Logic prevailed in the end — but did it?
While the Kearney dog is in hot water for killing one bird, a three-year Fish and Wildlife Service-funded study a few years ago concluded that house cats or feral cats kill as many as 3.7 billion birds in the continental U.S. each year.
That includes about 800 species that are threatened or endangered, according to the American Bird Conservancy. We're sure McCook's thriving population of feral cats is adding its share to the number of bird fatalities.
Some have questioned whether domestic cats actually kill that many birds, but there's a growing movement to create enclosed outdoor cages for pet cats to prevent them from stalking birds and other small animals.
The loss of a swan was a tragedy for Yanney Park, but let's hope those who decide the fate of the dog and his owner can keep things in perspective.
