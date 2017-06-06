Dona Ana County offers 'Lifesaver' wristbands to residents

Authorities in southern New Mexico are using special wristbands to reconnect residents with loved ones who wander off due to cognitive issues such as dementia, Alzheimer's disease or certain forms of autism.
The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Department says the "Project Lifesaver" location devices assist first-responders in locating anyone wearing the devices when they become lost.
Authorities say each waterproof wristband emits a specific radio frequency assigned to the patient. They have a five-mile radius.
When a patient is reported missing to the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority, the sheriff's department responds and a trained staff member can follow the locator's beacon until the patient is found.
