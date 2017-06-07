Lawmakers wrangle over budget ahead of Thursday session end

Louisiana state senators refused to accept a pared-down House version of a $28 billion-plus state operating budget that represents the initial attempt by House Republican leaders to broker a compromise on next year's spending plan before Thursday's end of the legislative session.
The proposal, obtained by The Associated Press, would have stripped out more than $150 million senators wanted to spend.
"It's rejected," said Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur, a Ville Platte Democrat. "It's rejected because it leaves too many priorities not addressed."
Negotiations continued Wednesday behind closed doors.
The House GOP offer would remove dollars the Senate proposed to spend on health services, public colleges, state prisons, state police and the child welfare agency in the 2017-18 budget year. Without the money, agency leaders said they'd have to eliminate mental health and Zika prevention programs, release prisoners early and threaten public safety.
The proposal also would eliminate a Senate-proposed pay raise for 38,000 state workers and money the Senate wants to open a new youth prison that the state has built but has been unable to use for lack of funding. But it would spend $50 million more than the House originally proposed.
The offer hit a wall of criticism.
On Twitter, Gov. John Bel Edwards called the House proposal "no better" than the original spending plan the chamber's leaders crafted, which the Democratic governor had threatened to veto if it passed. Rep. Gene Reynolds, the leader of the House Democrats, said it "doesn't have a snowball's chance" of passage.
"It's too low. They're talking about $154 million in reductions, some things that I think we were very concerned about," said Senate President John Alario, a Westwego Republican.
Probation and parole officers showed up in force, lining the back of the House chamber to urge representatives against stripping their pay raise from the bill. Commissioner of Higher Education Joe Rallo and other college leaders buttonholed legislators in the House, asking them not to remove the money senators added for colleges.
"Once again it would be a devastating way to start the new year," Rallo said.
House GOP leaders say the Senate version of the budget depends on unreliable financing and would lead to midyear cuts. Senators say the House wants to make unnecessary cuts when dollars are available.
Legislative leaders say they expect to reach a compromise before the two-month regular session adjourns at 6 p.m. Thursday.
"It always has a way of working itself out. No one wants to be here for a special session," Reynolds said.
At the heart of the debate is whether to trust Louisiana's income forecast.
The original House spending plan — backed by Republicans in the chamber, but opposed by nearly all Democrats — sought to leave $206 million unspent in the financial year that begins July 1. House GOP leaders say they want to give the state a cushion against their expectations the state's income forecast is too optimistic. If the forecast comes up short, midyear budget cuts across agencies would have to be made. The forecast has come up short every year for nearly a decade.
Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, a Metairie Republican who handles the budget in the House, said he didn't think it was wise to "use 100 percent of a wrong number."
In its version of next year's spending plan, a near-unanimous Senate proposed to spend all available money, saying without it, agencies would be forced to make damaging cuts to critical services for no reason because the dollars are predicted to arrive.
The proposal offered by House GOP leaders would lessen the Senate's proposed state spending levels by $66 million in the health department, $19 million in higher education, $18 million in corrections, $13 million in the Department of Children and Family Services and $6 million in the state police. More than $18 million would be stripped for the state employee pay hike. Dollars proposed by the Senate would be lessened in other agencies as well.
