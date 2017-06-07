The Latest: Louisiana Senate rejects House budget offer

The Latest on the Louisiana Legislature's budget negotiations (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
The Senate has rejected the House's initial offer in negotiations over a final version of Louisiana's budget.
Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur, a Ville Platte Democrat, said senators have notified House leaders that they won't accept the proposal.
The proposal, obtained by The Associated Press, would remove dollars the Senate proposed to spend on health services, colleges, prisons, state police, the child welfare agency and state worker pay raises in the 2017-18 budget year.
In total, the proposal — crafted by House Republican leaders — would remove more than $150 million the Senate proposed to spend. But that offer is $50 million higher than the House's original proposal.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards opposes the House offer. Republican Senate President John Alario said the proposal is "too low."
___
11:15 a.m.
The House's initial offer in negotiations over a final version of Louisiana's budget is running into a wall of criticism.
On Twitter, Gov. John Bel Edwards called the House proposal "no better" than the original plan the chamber's GOP leaders crafted, which the Democratic governor had threatened to veto.
Republican Senate President John Alario said the proposal is "too low."
Probation and parole officers showed up in force to urge House lawmakers against stripping their pay raise from the bill. Commissioner of Higher Education Joe Rallo buttonholed legislators in the House, asking them not to remove the money senators added for colleges.
The proposal, obtained by The Associated Press, would remove $150 million the Senate proposed to spend. But that offer is $50 million higher than the House's original proposal.
___
6:30 a.m.
House Republican leaders are asking senators to agree to remove more than $150 million they want to spend in Louisiana's budget next year. It's the House's initial offer in negotiations over a final version of the $28 billion-plus spending plan.
The proposal, obtained by The Associated Press, would remove dollars the Senate proposed to spend on health services, colleges, prisons, state police and the child welfare agency. Without the money, agency leaders said they'd eliminate mental health programs, release prisoners early and threaten public safety.
The House GOP proposal also would eliminate a Senate-proposed pay raise for 38,000 state workers.
House GOP leaders say the Senate budget depends on unreliable financing and would lead to midyear cuts. Senators say the House wants to make unnecessary cuts when dollars are available.
Comments