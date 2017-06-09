News

June 09, 2017 12:11 PM

Tulsa officers serving mental-health order fatally shoot man

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

Authorities in Tulsa have fatally shot a man while trying to serve a pickup order for a mental health issue.

Tulsa Police Officer Leland Ashley says sheriff's deputies were serving a civil pickup order on the man at his home Friday when the man walked away to a nearby convenience store, where he was shot by two sheriff's deputies and one officer.

Ashley says he didn't know why the officers opened fire but said the man was carrying two knives. Ashley says the man later died at a hospital.

Dozens of people have gathered near the scene, and police in riot gear responded. The crowd shouted expletives at the officers and later chanted, "Hands up, don't shoot."

The shooting comes weeks after a jury acquitted a Tulsa police officer of manslaughter in another shooting.

