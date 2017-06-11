New rule allows pharmacists to prescribe birth control

The New Mexico Pharmacy Board has adopted a new regulation that allows pharmacists for the first time to write prescriptions for hormonal contraceptives, meaning a woman won't need to visit a physician in most cases to obtain birth control.
Reports say the move is in response to the shortage of primary care doctors, gynecologists and obstetricians in the state, especially in rural areas. Officials say this has led to higher rates of unintended pregnancies in New Mexico. The executive director of the New Mexico Pharmacists Association says a training program for the professionals has begun accepting students. Pharmacists prescribing birth control will need to access the patient's needs and take their blood pressure.
Because pharmacists are not required to participate in the nine hour-training, officials are not sure how many will attend.
