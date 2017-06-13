Iraq: Mass food poisoning, 2 die at Mosul camp for displaced

In this frame grab from video, a doctor attends to a small girl who was taken ill with suspected food poisoning in the Hassan Sham U2 camp for displaced people located about 20 kilometers

13 miles) east of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Iraq’s health minister, Adila Hamoud, told The Associated Press in Baghdad that 752 people had been taken ill and at least two died after they took part in a Monday night meal to break the Muslim dawn-to-dusk fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.