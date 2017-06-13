FDA delays revamped nutrition facts panel

This photo provided by the Food and Drug Administration shows a side-by-side comparison of the old, left, and new food nutrition facts labels. The FDA says it intends to delay a rule that would require food companies to label their products with a revised nutrition facts panel. The agency had previously set a deadline of July 26, 2018, for the new panel, which was intended to make it easier for people to understand how much they’re eating. After hearing feedback from industry and others, the FDA said it would delay the compliance date. Food and Drug Administration via AP)