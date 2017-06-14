News

2:12 AM

Wisconsin Senate to vote on relaxing baiting prohibition

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would relax Wisconsin's prohibition on baiting and feeding deer in counties with chronic wasting disease.

The Department of Natural Resources currently bans baiting and feeding for the purpose of hunting or training dogs in counties where CWD is present as well as in neighboring counties. The prohibition is designed to slow CWD's spread by keeping deer from congregating over bait and feed piles.

Under the bill up for Senate approval Wednesday, the ban would last three years in counties with CWD if no additional deer test positive. The ban would last two years in neighboring counties.

Conservationists oppose the change, saying it will lead to the spread of CWD. Supporters say those fears are unfounded.

Comments

