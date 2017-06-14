Bills targeting opioid abuse up for Wisconsin Senate vote

The Wisconsin state Senate is scheduled to approve a pair of bills designed to help fight drug abuse and addiction.
One bill up for a vote Wednesday would allow emergency and involuntary commitment for drug addicts. Supporters say that would be a tool to help put someone on the road to recovery.
The other would ensure that someone who overdoses would be immune from probation or parole revocation if he or she enters a treatment program. Backers say the change would encourage people to call for help in an emergency.
Both bills are sponsored by Rep. John Nygren, who has been a leader in tackling the growing problem of heroin and opioid abuse.
Once approved by the Senate, the bills head to Gov. Scott Walker for his consideration.
Comments