News

June 14, 2017 9:31 PM

Another Ohio city lifts its ban on growing medical marijuana

The Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio

Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.

The Blade (http://bit.ly/2tn1O9y ) reports the Sandusky City Commission this week rolled back its ban on medical marijuana cultivation. The city manager says it wasn't a response made for any particular grower, but people have reached out with interest about potential grow sites in Sandusky.

Further west in Oak Harbor, the village council is considering a measure to allow cultivation and processing of medical marijuana but prohibit dispensaries there. Officials in Stryker also are considering a measure to support a tentative agreement with a potential grower.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana last year, but some communities have chosen to ban medical marijuana businesses.

