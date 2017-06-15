News

June 15, 2017 2:06 AM

RI calls for increase in medical marijuana dispensaries

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island governor has called for an increase in medical marijuana dispensaries and an increase in licensing fees to generate another $1.5 million in revenue.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2tpaQTv ) Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo submitted a budget amendment June 9 calling for "no less than six licensed compassion centers."

The existing three centers would be allowed to operate a second, retail-only location.

In a letter, state Budget Officer Thomas Mullaney says the additional dispensaries would be in "underserved areas" of the state.

The amendment calls for an increase in compassion center application fees from $250 to $5,000 and annual licensing fees from $5,000 to $25,000.

Asked whether the House would review Raimondo's proposal during the budget unveiling Thursday, House spokesman Larry Berman says "Everything is on the table."

Col. John Klein explains the false alarm of the report of an active shooter at Travis Air Force Base

