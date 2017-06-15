News

June 15, 2017 9:47 AM

Nebraska residents urge officials to preserve Medicaid

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska residents who have relied on Medicaid for their health or their children's are urging elected officials to preserve the health coverage program for children, seniors and people with disabilities.

The group voiced concerns Thursday about proposed caps on the program under the Republican-sponsored American Health Care Act. They spoke at a gathering sponsored by Nebraska Appleseed, a public interest law firm.

Katie Nungesser of Lincoln says Medicaid provided coverage for her and her infant daughter after a divorce forced her to close the day care business she had run out of her home.

Amanda Gershon of Lincoln says Medicaid allows her to purchase prescription drugs needed for a variety of autoimmune disorders. Now that she has the medications, she plans to enroll in college.

