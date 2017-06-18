In this Friday, June 16, 2017 photo, a cat named Casey licks his chops while being held by Lissa Mascio at the at the New Hampshire Humane Society shelter in Laconia, N.H. Mascio, the shelter's development director, and other officials have been urging the state legislature to allow adoptions of cats with feline immunodeficiency virus.
In this Friday, June 16, 2017 photo, a cat named Casey licks his chops while being held by Lissa Mascio at the at the New Hampshire Humane Society shelter in Laconia, N.H. Mascio, the shelter's development director, and other officials have been urging the state legislature to allow adoptions of cats with feline immunodeficiency virus. Holly Ramer AP Photo
In this Friday, June 16, 2017 photo, a cat named Casey licks his chops while being held by Lissa Mascio at the at the New Hampshire Humane Society shelter in Laconia, N.H. Mascio, the shelter's development director, and other officials have been urging the state legislature to allow adoptions of cats with feline immunodeficiency virus. Holly Ramer AP Photo

News

June 18, 2017 7:04 AM

The cat clause: Proposed budget would allow feline adoptions

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press
LACONIA, N.H.

Animal shelter officials in New Hampshire say a provision in the state's proposed budget could save more than nine lives.

Current law prohibits shelters in the state from transferring pets with contagious illnesses, including cats with feline leukemia virus or feline immunodeficiency virus. That means shelters have to care for these cats indefinitely, move them to other states or euthanize them, even though the illnesses pose no risk to humans or other animals.

Kansas is the only other state with similar restrictions.

The New Hampshire provision would allow such cats to be adopted.

State lawmakers expect to take their final vote on the overall budget bill Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento soldier's special Father's Day message

Sacramento soldier's special Father's Day message 0:10

Sacramento soldier's special Father's Day message
Meet the planned Oakland Zoo ambassadors 1:11

Meet the planned Oakland Zoo ambassadors
Watch bodycam video of the aftermath of fatal Rocklin Police shooting 1:39

Watch bodycam video of the aftermath of fatal Rocklin Police shooting

View More Video