Medicaid cutbacks could hinder addiction plan in New Mexico

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, confers with Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., left, as Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., speaks at right, about the health overhaul following a closed-door strategy session at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans will have a "discussion draft" of a GOP-only bill scuttling former President Barack Obama's health care law by Thursday. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo