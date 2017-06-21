News

June 21, 2017 5:48 AM

Cincinnati council adds needle exchange to 2018 budget

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

The Cincinnati City Council has approved funding in the city's 2018 budget for a needle exchange aimed at stopping the spread of HIV and hepatitis C by intravenous drug users.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2sSHMqR ) the council voted last week to provide $150,000 to the program based at the University of Cincinnati. City money will pay for at least four mobile sites served by a van.

The program had been funded a 20-county nonprofit health agency called Interact for Health. A Cincinnati councilman began pushing for city funding of the needle exchange program after grant money dried up.

It will be the first time the city has helped pay for such a program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hot fun at 'the perfect place,' Folsom Lake

Hot fun at 'the perfect place,' Folsom Lake 0:45

Hot fun at 'the perfect place,' Folsom Lake
Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released 1:57

Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released
Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee

View More Video