Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks following a closed-door strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Sen. McConnell says Republicans will have a "discussion draft" of a GOP-only bill scuttling former President Barack Obama's health care law by Thursday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks following a closed-door strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Sen. McConnell says Republicans will have a "discussion draft" of a GOP-only bill scuttling former President Barack Obama's health care law by Thursday. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks following a closed-door strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Sen. McConnell says Republicans will have a "discussion draft" of a GOP-only bill scuttling former President Barack Obama's health care law by Thursday. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo

News

June 22, 2017 12:54 AM

AP sources: Senate GOP health bill would reshape Obama law

By ALAN FRAM and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.

McConnell is unveiling the measure after weeks of closed-door meetings that angered Democrats and some Republicans. It represents the Kentucky Republican's attempt to quell criticism by party moderates and conservatives and win the support he needs in a vote he hopes to stage next week.

The measure would drop the House's waivers allowing states to let insurers boost premiums on some people with pre-existing conditions.

The sources described the bill on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make the disclosures.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's hot outside. It's hotter inside your car. Here's how to stay out of danger.

It's hot outside. It's hotter inside your car. Here's how to stay out of danger. 1:13

It's hot outside. It's hotter inside your car. Here's how to stay out of danger.
Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor 0:46

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor
California's comeback from drought is told through satellite images 1:42

California's comeback from drought is told through satellite images

View More Video