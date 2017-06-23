Ex-official convicted of defrauding mental health clinic

Renee Tartaglione leaves the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, Friday, June 23, 2017. Tartaglione, a member of a politically connected Philadelphia family, has been convicted of defrauding a nonprofit mental health clinic out of about $1 million for her personal benefit. A U.S. District Court jury convicted Tartaglione Friday on all counts of conspiracy, theft, fraud and tax evasion. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP David Maialetti