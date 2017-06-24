News

June 24, 2017 12:07 AM

Judge sides with AIDS Healthcare Foundation, dismisses suit

The Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A judge has ruled in favor of one of the nation's largest suppliers of HIV and AIDS medical care, clearing them from wrongdoing in an alleged $20 million scam to bilking the federal government.

According to a lawsuit filed in South Florida federal court in 2014, three former managers of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation said the company paid employees and patients kickbacks for patient referrals to boost funding from federal health programs. Employees were paid $100 for referring patients with positive test results to its clinics and pharmacies.

But U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams ruled in a decision unsealed this week that bonus payments made by the foundation to coordinators who directed patients were not subject to a 1972 law aimed at stopping unethical referrals to health services paid by federal programs because they fall under the statute's employee safe harbor provision.

