June 24, 2017 11:01 AM

NY Health Department enhances medical marijuana program

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The state Department of Health is boosting New York's medical marijuana program to meet growing demand.

Effective immediately, doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can register online and certify patients the same day. Officials say that will help streamline and simplify the registration process for medical professionals.

The Health Department also has approved the addition of a second course on the medical use of marijuana for those who want to participate in the state program.

The state's medical marijuana program has more than 22,000 patients, and that number is on the rise. In late March, the department added chronic pain as a qualifying condition and since then an additional 7,504 patients have become certified.

