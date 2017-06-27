News

June 27, 2017 4:07 AM

South Carolina mayor hospitalized for stroke symptoms

The Associated Press
ANDERSON, S.C.

The mayor of a South Carolina city remains hospitalized after showing symptoms of a stroke.

Greg Shore, Anderson County coroner and owner of Medshore Ambulance Service, tells local media that emergency medical technicians were called to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts' home on Sunday morning for what was described as a heart attack.

EMTs, however, thought he was showing symptoms of a stroke. Roberts was taken to AnMed Health before being flown to a Greenville hospital.

Officials at Greenville Memorial Hospital said Monday that Roberts was in good condition. Roberts' daughter, Tera Roberts, said her father is resting comfortably and speaking with family members.

Terence Roberts has served as Anderson's mayor since 2006. He is the city's first black mayor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer

With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer 1:06

With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer
This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now 2:58

This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now
Controlled burns meant to reduce fuels in American River Parkway 0:54

Controlled burns meant to reduce fuels in American River Parkway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos