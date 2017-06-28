News

June 28, 2017 12:40 AM

European court refuses to intervene over sick British baby

The Associated Press
PARIS

The European Court of Human Rights says that a British hospital can end life support for a terminally ill baby whose parents waged a legal battle to take him to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

The France-based European court endorsed earlier rulings by British courts that found further treatment would cause 10-month-old Charlie Gard "significant harm."

Following Tuesday's decision, the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London said there will be planning and discussion before changing the child's treatment and no rush to cut off life support.

The boy has a rare inherited disease and brain damage and can't move his arms or legs or breathe unaided. His parents wanted doctors to keep their son alive by artificial means until they can take him to the U.S. for the experimental therapy.

