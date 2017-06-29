‘I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize,’ attempted rapist wrote in note

A Pennsylvania court denied an appeal from a man convicted of attempting to rape a real estate agent.
Frank Yeager tried to appeal his 10 to 20 year prison sentence, claiming that his attorney didn’t effectively challenge the legality of his original confession to police in 2012, the Associated Press reported.
Diary entries and computer searchers reported by The Morning Call showed Yeager had a deep-seated hunger for raping women. Yeager’s family said this was due to constant rejection from women because of his appearance.
"I know it is wrong but I cannot fight the urges. ... I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize," Yeager wrote in a note, according to The Morning Call. "If you are reading this I found a realtor woman and raped her. I have been planning and have wanted this my whole life."
The Morning Call reported that police said Yeager fantasized about raping women, especially women who fit a mold of a “Paris Hilton type.” He even drew pictures about rape, including one called “Frankie’s Open House.”
There was a “rape kit” found in his truck which was a knapsack filled with two handguns, ammunition, four knives, a ski mask, gloves, duct tape, a metal chain, padlocks and rope, according to court records obtained by The Morning Call.
Lehigh Valley Live reported that Yeager compiled a list of more than 200 realtors, including their Facebook Pages, churches, schools, businesses and addresses.
Yeager plotted for five months to rape his victim, according to Lehigh Valley Live, taking note of her daily schedule. He tried to lure the victim into a model house, lying about a leak. When a male coworker showed up instead of the victim, Yeager fled the home.
Earlier this month in a Superior Court, Yeager tried to have his original sentence tossed out. The court denied him.
