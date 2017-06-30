Mom wrote about going from homeless to ‘six figures.’ She was killed two hours later

Makeva Jenkins shared her success story on Facebook Wednesday night to instill hope in others.
“I’m in awe of how far I’ve come,” Jenkins wrote. “Fast forward to now: We overcame being homeless in 2013/2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi six figures. No matter what the road looked like, I followed my heart and stuck with it growing my business. I’m saying this to say, anyone can do it. It takes determination and consistency.”
She was shot in her head Thursday morning in front of her family members, a few hours after writing the post, according to CBS 12. She died that morning.
Witnesses said a masked man knocked on the front door of her home near Lake Worth, Florida and walked inside, the Palm Beach Post reported.
The shooter allowed her three children to leave the room and head into the back yard, while several adults remained, according to CBS 12. After the kids left, there was an altercation that led to Jenkins being shot.
After the shooting, the masked man stole the family’s vehicle and later ditched it, a local police spokesman said, according to the Palm Beach Post. The motive of the shooter is unknown, as is his intended target. The shooter also hasn’t been identified.
Jenkins was married and had two daughters, ages 1 and 13, and one 7-year-old son, the Palm Beach Post reported.
She managed a company called The Prime Enterprise Group, which is described on its Facebook page as a business consulting and coaching firm.
The Palm Beach Post spoke to Wauncya Everett, who said Jenkins helped her start her business — a nonprofit that offers seminars and workshops for domestic violence survivors. She told the paper that she planned to call on Thursday to thank her.
“I just can’t thank her enough for what she’s done,” Everett told the Palm Beach Post. “I’m speechless. My heart is just so heavy. I just can’t believe it.”
An unidentified person later confirmed reports of Jenkins’ death on her Facebook page.
“Regretfully, the news reports are true,” the post read. “The family of Makeva Jenkins asks that their privacy be respected at this most trying time. All of your love, condolences, and well wishes are appreciated; however, please refrain from calling or texting concerning the events. Please keep the family in your prayers.”
Comments