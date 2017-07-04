The Latest: Vatican official admits past hospital problems

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis greets children from the Vatican's Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital. During the audience in the Vatican's Paul VI hall, Francis exhorted hospital caregivers not to fall prey to corruption, which he called the “greatest cancer” that can strike a hospital. “Bambino Gesu has had a history that hasn't always been good,” the pope said, jettisoning his prepared remarks to decry the temptation to “transform a good thing like a children's hospital into a business, and make a business where doctors become businessmen and nurses become businessmen, everyone's a businessman!” Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo