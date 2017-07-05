GOP activists warn Congress of 2018 peril if Republicans fail to repeal Obamacare

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station Pause 1:15 Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 3:29 North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 2:00 Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy 1:35 Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 0:21 Heat increases in Sacramento region as week progresses 0:13 Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July 1:15 Kids and cookouts are part of the Independence Day celebrations at Discovery Park 1:22 Fourth of July parade in East Sacramento: an 87-year tradition 0:53 Go inside popular 85°C Bakery Cafe Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email During a a FreedomWorks Day of Action on Capitol Hill on March 15, Sen. Rand Paul discussed health care repeal. Paul told the crowd to encourage their representatives to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act and not just settle for “Obamacare lite.” C-SPAN

