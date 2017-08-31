Governors' health care plan urges stabilizing markets

FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, left, joined by Ohio Gov. John Kasich, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. The bipartisan governor duo is urging Congress to retain the federal health care law's unpopular individual mandate while seeking to stabilize individual insurance markets as legislators continue work on a long-term replacement law. Kasich, and Hickenlooper shared their plan in a letter to congressional leaders Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Carolyn Kaster, file AP Photo