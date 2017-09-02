Toxic waste sites in the path of Harvey are flooded, EPA not on scene

At the Highlands Acid Pit on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, the No Trespassing sign on the barbed-wire fence encircling the 3.3-acre Superfund site barely peeked above the churning flood water from the nearby San Jacinto River. Long a center of the nation's petrochemical industry, the Houston metro area has more than a dozen such Superfund sites, designated by the Environmental Protection Agency as being among the most intensely contaminated places in the nation. Jason Dearen AP Photo