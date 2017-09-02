The Latest: AP EXCLUSIVE: EPA surveys toxic waste sites

Bottles and other refuse sit on the flood line at Patrick Bayou in the Houston Ship Channel on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Houston. The bayou, which sits next to a chemical plant in an intensely industrial area of Houston, is polluted with pesticides, hydrocarbons, metals and polychlorinated biphenyls

PCBs). Floodwaters have inundated at least five highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston, raising concerns that the pollution there might spread.