FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017 file photo, Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., accompanied by the committee's ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Millions of people who buy individual health insurance policies and get no government help for premiums are facing another year of double-digit premium increases and frustration is boiling over.
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017 file photo, Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., accompanied by the committee's ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Millions of people who buy individual health insurance policies and get no government help for premiums are facing another year of double-digit premium increases and frustration is boiling over. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017 file photo, Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., accompanied by the committee's ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Millions of people who buy individual health insurance policies and get no government help for premiums are facing another year of double-digit premium increases and frustration is boiling over. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo

News

Millions who buy health insurance brace for sharp increases

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press

September 04, 2017 12:54 AM

WASHINGTON

Millions of people who buy individual health insurance policies and get no financial help from the Affordable Care Act are bracing for another year of double-digit premium increases, and their frustration is boiling over.

Some are expecting premiums for 2018 to rival a mortgage payment.

What they pay is tied to the price of coverage on the health insurance markets created by the Obama-era law, but these consumers get no protection from the law's tax credits, which cushion against rising premiums. Instead they pay full freight and bear the brunt of market problems such as high costs and diminished competition.

On Capitol Hill, there's a chance that upcoming bipartisan hearings by Sens. Lamar Alexander, a Republicans, and Patty Murray, a Democrat, can produce legislation offering some relief.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch how Sacramento's swift water rescue team prepared for Hurricane Harvey

Watch how Sacramento's swift water rescue team prepared for Hurricane Harvey 1:13

Watch how Sacramento's swift water rescue team prepared for Hurricane Harvey
The earnest origins of Labor Day 2:06

The earnest origins of Labor Day
What you need to know about the pacemaker recall 1:34

What you need to know about the pacemaker recall

View More Video