News

Hassan to address Manchester VA Center mental health summit

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 9:26 PM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is planning to discuss her efforts to strengthen the state's community-based mental health system at this year's Manchester VA Medical Center's mental health summit.

Attendees also will be spending Tuesday discussing the eradication of veteran suicides while addressing access to health care in specialty populations.

Specialty topics will include substance abuse, aging, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and women veterans.

The summit is being held at the Radisson Hotel in Manchester.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch Sacramento nonprofit RedRover reunite Summer the dog with her owner after Hurricane Harvey

Watch Sacramento nonprofit RedRover reunite Summer the dog with her owner after Hurricane Harvey 0:17

Watch Sacramento nonprofit RedRover reunite Summer the dog with her owner after Hurricane Harvey
DeAaron Fox, migrant workers and DACA: Sacramento's week in photos for September 3 1:10

DeAaron Fox, migrant workers and DACA: Sacramento's week in photos for September 3
Take a look inside the Placer County Jail's inmate sewing project 1:07

Take a look inside the Placer County Jail's inmate sewing project

View More Video