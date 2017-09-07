News

Health group giving Maine firm grant for heart attack work

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 9:17 PM

BAR HARBOR, Maine

One of the National Institutes of Health is awarding more than $750,000 to a Bar Harbor bioscience firm to help with research about healing the damage caused by heart attacks.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute is awarding the small business innovation research grant to Novo Biosciences. The senators say the money will help with research about new treatments for healing damaged heart tissue.

Novo Biosciences is a spinoff company of MDI Biological Laboratory. The senators say it specializes in research on regenerative medicine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Suspect killed after shootout with Sacramento police

Suspect killed after shootout with Sacramento police 2:27

Suspect killed after shootout with Sacramento police
Shootout leaves murder suspect dead, officers wounded 5:44

Shootout leaves murder suspect dead, officers wounded
Deputy Robert French is remembered 2:19

Deputy Robert French is remembered

View More Video