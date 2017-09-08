In this Monday, July 17, 2017, photo, Meg Stern, left, and other escort volunteers lined up outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville. The escorts were preparing for a large anti-abortion protest seeking to shut down the center, the last one providing abortions in the state of Kentucky.
Trial nearing conclusion in Kentucky abortion clinic case

September 08, 2017 9:45 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

A federal trial that could determine whether Kentucky's last abortion clinic remains open is nearing a conclusion, but a ruling isn't expected for months.

The trial entered a third day on Friday as the state's legal team presented its case in defending a law being challenged by the clinic and Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

State law requires abortion clinics to have transfer agreements with a hospital.

Dr. Richard Hamilton, a professor of emergency medicine, testified that transfer agreements promote a "safe handoff" of patients between facilities and optimize patient safety.

During cross-examination, Hamilton said he was unaware of any academic studies showing that such agreements improve patient outcomes.

Instead of closing arguments, attorneys in the case will present post-trial briefs to U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers within 60 days.

