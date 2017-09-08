News

School system settles lawsuit in Down Syndrome case

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 12:48 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A Tennessee school system found to be in violation of a federal law on the provision of education to disabled children will pay $124,000 to settle the lawsuit filed by a parent.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves issued an opinion in a lawsuit filed in 2015 by Donna Taylor on behalf of her daughter in response to a Knox County elementary school's decision to isolate the fourth-grader with Down Syndrome in an alcove fenced in by gym mats when disruptive. Reeves rejected most of Taylor's legal claims, but found Knox County Schools in violation of federal law.

Taylor will receive $40,000 to cover private school and $13,000 to cover legal expenses, while her lawyer Justin Gilbert's firm will receive $71,000 for its work.

