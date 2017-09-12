Hawaii says it's 1st state to go cashless for pot sales

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, plants grow at the home of Jeremy Nickle, owner of Hawaiian Holy Smokes, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hawaii says it will be the first state to require marijuana transactions to be handled without cash. Hawaii state officials said Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, medical marijuana dispensaries won't be allowed to accept cash beginning Oct. 1, 2017, and will have to use a debit payment app instead. Marina Riker, File AP Photo