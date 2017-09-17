NYPD: 9-year-old boy suffers head trauma, dies

The New York Police Department says a 9-year-old boy has died after suffering severe head trauma at a New York City school.
Authorities responded to the building on West 50th Street in Manhattan around 10 a.m. Sunday, and found Tommaso Cerase unconscious and unresponsive.
Police say he was at the school for some kind of youth sports event, and had somehow come into contact with one of the soccer goal posts.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina called it a "tragic incident" and said their "thoughts are with the student's family and school community during this devastating time."
