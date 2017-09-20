NY agency called Justice Center may lack power to prosecute

FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People With Special needs building is seen in Delmar, N.Y. The agency created to protect disabled people from abuse and neglect has lost three cases this year after judges questioned whether it even has the legal right to prosecute. The rulings could put other cases in jeopardy and force lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to tweak the operations of the Justice Center, which has long been criticized by advocates for a troubling lack of transparency and accountability. Mike Groll, File AP Photo